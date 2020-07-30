[APP][ALPHA 0.4] Tap, Tap - Double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 port

Tap, Tap is currently in alpha, and has been released at this time due to the interest around the feature, and its appearance in MIUI 13. Stay tuned for updates with new features, including gates for specific actions (eg. running an action only when a certain apps is open), and integration with apps such as Tasker. If you'd like to report a bug or suggest a feature, you can do so in this thread or on the GitHub.
Screenshots:
Example video, showing launching the camera on double tap
Changelog for latest version (0.4 Alpha):
- Added new Split Screen action which starts split screen
- Added new mock-reachability mode that uses split screen with an empty top half (except for two buttons to open the notifications and quick settings without reaching up)
- Moved declaration of an action's category to TapAction instead of defining each category's items as a list
- Implemented the isAvailable boolean in the picker, which hides Screenshot & Lock Screen on < 9.0. Updated default list to cope with this on < 9.0 (default is now Assistant then Home)
- Migrated to using Tensorflow library rather than the shared library and code taken from SystemUI, hopefully fixing Android 7.0. This will also enable armv7 support.
- Added a bunch of new languages and updates to current ones (now supports English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Ukranian, Vietnamese & Traditional Chinese)
Version 0.4 Alpha
GitHub:
https://github.com/KieronQuinn/TapTap