[APP][ALPHA 0.4] Tap, Tap - Double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 port

- Added new Split Screen action which starts split screen

- Added new mock-reachability mode that uses split screen with an empty top half (except for two buttons to open the notifications and quick settings without reaching up)

- Moved declaration of an action's category to TapAction instead of defining each category's items as a list

- Implemented the isAvailable boolean in the picker, which hides Screenshot & Lock Screen on < 9.0. Updated default list to cope with this on < 9.0 (default is now Assistant then Home)

- Migrated to using Tensorflow library rather than the shared library and code taken from SystemUI, hopefully fixing Android 7.0. This will also enable armv7 support.

- Added a bunch of new languages and updates to current ones (now supports English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Ukranian, Vietnamese & Traditional Chinese)

Tap, Tap is a port of the double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 to any Android 7.0+ device. It allows you to use the gesture to launch apps, control the device (including pressing the home, back and recents buttons), take a screenshot, toggle the flashlight, open your assistant and more. Using "gates", you're able to block the gesture from working in scenarios such as when the screen is off, when you're on a call, when an app is open and more. It uses an accessibility service to run these tasks and stay running in the background. Tap, Tap uses the same machine learning code and TensorFlow models from the Android 11 builds with the gesture, with code directly lifted from SystemUIGoogle where needed. You can pick from three models in the settings: Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL; allowing you to choose the one that fits your device best. Machine learning allows the gesture to be more accurately detected, and reduces the chance of accidental interactions. Sensitivity options are currently not available, but may be in a future release.Screenshots:Changelog for latest version (0.4 Alpha):Download:GitHub: