[APP][ALPHA 0.4] Tap, Tap - Double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 port

Wow, this works surprisingly well on OnePlus 7Pro, even with a case on. Although sometimes I'll go on a run of it working 10x times in a row, and then it won't work for the next few, and then go back to working again.





Currently using the Pixel 4XL model as I think it's the closest out of the three. It definitely needs more of a deliberate tap - tap instead of a super quick double tap to be more accurate, but that's not a problem at all.



Super excited to see what (if any) improvements can be made to the model, or sensitivity in the future.



Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk