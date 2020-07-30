FORUMS

[APP][ALPHA 0.4] Tap, Tap - Double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 port

8,219 posts
Thanks Meter: 7,360
 
By Quinny899, Recognized Developer / Recognized Contributor on 30th July 2020, 10:52 PM
Post Reply Email Thread
Page 1 of 34 1 2 3 11 Last
Tap, Tap is a port of the double tap on back of device gesture from Android 11 to any Android 7.0+ device. It allows you to use the gesture to launch apps, control the device (including pressing the home, back and recents buttons), take a screenshot, toggle the flashlight, open your assistant and more. Using "gates", you're able to block the gesture from working in scenarios such as when the screen is off, when you're on a call, when an app is open and more. It uses an accessibility service to run these tasks and stay running in the background. Tap, Tap uses the same machine learning code and TensorFlow models from the Android 11 builds with the gesture, with code directly lifted from SystemUIGoogle where needed. You can pick from three models in the settings: Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL; allowing you to choose the one that fits your device best. Machine learning allows the gesture to be more accurately detected, and reduces the chance of accidental interactions. Sensitivity options are currently not available, but may be in a future release.

Tap, Tap is currently in alpha, and has been released at this time due to the interest around the feature, and its appearance in MIUI 13. Stay tuned for updates with new features, including gates for specific actions (eg. running an action only when a certain apps is open), and integration with apps such as Tasker. If you'd like to report a bug or suggest a feature, you can do so in this thread or on the GitHub.

Screenshots:


Example video, showing launching the camera on double tap

Changelog for latest version (0.4 Alpha):
Quote:
Originally Posted by Changelog

- Added new Split Screen action which starts split screen
- Added new mock-reachability mode that uses split screen with an empty top half (except for two buttons to open the notifications and quick settings without reaching up)
- Moved declaration of an action's category to TapAction instead of defining each category's items as a list
- Implemented the isAvailable boolean in the picker, which hides Screenshot & Lock Screen on < 9.0. Updated default list to cope with this on < 9.0 (default is now Assistant then Home)
- Migrated to using Tensorflow library rather than the shared library and code taken from SystemUI, hopefully fixing Android 7.0. This will also enable armv7 support.
- Added a bunch of new languages and updates to current ones (now supports English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Ukranian, Vietnamese & Traditional Chinese)

Download:
Version 0.4 Alpha

GitHub:
https://github.com/KieronQuinn/TapTap
Attached Files
File Type: apk TapTap-0.1-Alpha.apk - [Click for QR Code] (11.75 MB, 46196 views)
File Type: apk TapTap-0.2-Alpha.apk - [Click for QR Code] (11.82 MB, 24666 views)
File Type: apk TapTap-0.3-Alpha.apk - [Click for QR Code] (11.95 MB, 28844 views)
File Type: apk TapTap-0.4-Alpha.apk - [Click for QR Code] (13.12 MB, 1198 views)
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following 232 Users Say Thank You to Quinny899 For This Useful Post: [ View ]
30th July 2020, 11:56 PM |#2  
Bluetex0n's Avatar
Junior Member
Thanks Meter: 5
 
More
I just installed it on my Pixel 4 XL and I'm really impressed by its accuracy. Also the UI looks very nice, good job!
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following 5 Users Say Thank You to Bluetex0n For This Useful Post: [ View ] Gift Bluetex0n Ad-Free
31st July 2020, 12:05 AM |#3  
Member
Thanks Meter: 14
 
More
I tried it on a Xiaomi mi8, works great
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following 2 Users Say Thank You to mi_guel For This Useful Post: [ View ] Gift mi_guel Ad-Free
31st July 2020, 12:08 AM |#4  
Senior Member
Flag Mississauga
Thanks Meter: 148
 
Donate to Me
More
Wow, this works surprisingly well on OnePlus 7Pro, even with a case on. Although sometimes I'll go on a run of it working 10x times in a row, and then it won't work for the next few, and then go back to working again.


Currently using the Pixel 4XL model as I think it's the closest out of the three. It definitely needs more of a deliberate tap - tap instead of a super quick double tap to be more accurate, but that's not a problem at all.

Super excited to see what (if any) improvements can be made to the model, or sensitivity in the future.

Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following User Says Thank You to NateDev For This Useful Post: [ View ] Gift NateDev Ad-Free
31st July 2020, 12:10 AM |#5  
Senior Member
Thanks Meter: 108
 
More
Worked like a charm on the Mate 20 Pro using a Spigen case. This is awesome.
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
31st July 2020, 12:11 AM |#6  
Junior Member
Thanks Meter: 0
 
More
Tasker Integration
Can't wait to see the Tasker Integration to open up the whole new level of potential.

Thanks for the app!
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
31st July 2020, 12:16 AM |#7  
Junior Member
Thanks Meter: 1
 
More
Quote:
Originally Posted by mi_guel

I tried it on a Xiaomi mi8, works great

Same on Redmi Note 8 Pro
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following User Says Thank You to imkepler For This Useful Post: [ View ] Gift imkepler Ad-Free
31st July 2020, 12:21 AM |#8  
TrustAugustus's Avatar
Senior Member
Flag Hirakata
Thanks Meter: 47
 
More
Works well on my xperia 1! Thanks
Id love for this to work when the phone is locked. Perhaps with root or magisk? Definitely willing to pay
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
The Following User Says Thank You to TrustAugustus For This Useful Post: [ View ] Gift TrustAugustus Ad-Free
31st July 2020, 12:22 AM |#9  
Member
Thanks Meter: 10
 
More
Working Perfectly on Mi A2 Lite Major thanks to such an awesome Developer
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
31st July 2020, 12:24 AM |#10  
Senior Member
Thanks Meter: 17
 
More
Nice work, installed on my Galaxy Z FLip and it works great, can you add the ability to double tap and choose a shortcut too
THank you for the greatwork!
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
31st July 2020, 12:28 AM |#11  
Junior Member
Thanks Meter: 0
 
More
Trying it with my s10 exynos and it works great, little weird at times with a case but it still works 90% of the time
Submit to XDA Portal Quick Reply Reply
Post Reply Subscribe to Thread
Page 1 of 34 1 2 3 11 Last

Tags
android, back, double, gesture, tap tap

Guest Quick Reply (no urls or BBcode)
Message:
Previous Thread Next Thread


Top Threads in Android Apps and Games by ThreadRank